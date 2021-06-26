Stars show up for Game 2 of Bucks v. Hawks

MILWAUKEE — Sports and music stars are showing up for Game 2 of the Milwaukee Bucks versus Atlanta Hawks series Friday night.

The first to appear was musician Sheryl Crow, who arrived at Fiserv Forum early with her two boys. The country star announced earlier this week that they are big Bucks fans - and one of her children even has a Giannis jersey display at their house.

Following tip-off, more stars appeared over the jumbo-tron.

The spotlight shined on Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson - who played football at UW-Madison during the 2011 season - and his wife, the musician Ciara.

Soon after the jumbo-tron showed Chance the Rapper enjoying the game with a friend. Chance grew up just a couple hours south in Chicago.

I’m so excited 💥@chancetherapper will you marry me? I’m sure my husband won’t mind. 😅 pic.twitter.com/cCcB4OXxRm — Delaney Brey (@DelaneyBrey) June 26, 2021

Good to see @chancetherapper back in Milwaukee at a Bucks game!! 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/1sYkh4Qcem — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 26, 2021

And former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver also appeared on the jumpo-tron Friday night. Driver spent his entire 14-season NFL career with the Packers, and holds the team's record for most career receptions and yards.

