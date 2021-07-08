Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

NBA Finals ticket prices soaring: $750 on average

items.[0].videoTitle
Ticket prices for the NBA Finals games here in Milwaukee are soaring.
Posted at 10:34 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 23:34:08-04

MILWAUKEE — Ticket prices for the NBA Finals games here in Milwaukee are soaring. Standing room only tickets are selling on Ticketmaster for near $400 a piece. Second-hand tickets range from the high $300s to more than $27,000 for court side seats.

Local ticket broker John Lamoreaux of TicketKing says the average price for a seat right now is $750.

"There’s pent up demand, and people are looking for things to do and get out, and what better way to get out than an NBA Finals and a Bucks game,” said Lamoreaux.

Poster image - 2021-07-07T222524.598.jpg

He says fans should protect themselves by purchasing tickets on a credit card to avoid fraud and buy local, so you have somewhere to call if there is a problem.

Poster image - 2021-07-07T222516.277.jpg

Season ticket holder Steve Frechette is one of the lucky ones who was able to get his tickets for a fraction of today’s price. At around $200 a ticket, he says he would have paid much more to witness this.

“This is a once and a lifetime opportunity. It’s been 47 years,” Frechette said.

Poster image - 2021-07-07T222504.646.jpg

The ticket prices in Phoenix for Game 2 were similar to the Milwaukee game.

A bargain alternative to the expensive seats is to buy $10 tickets for inside Fiserv Forum for Thursday’s game. The Bucks will play the Phoenix game on the large Jumbotron inside the arena.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Stop Summer Hunger 2021 480x360 (1).jpg

You can help Stop Summer Hunger NOW