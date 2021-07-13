Watch
NBA Finals ratings up from 2020 pandemic, down from 2019

Jonathan Daniel/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker in Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Milwaukee. (Jonathan Daniel/Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 6:58 PM, Jul 13, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA Finals has gained some, but not all of its audience back after last year's trip to the pandemic bubble.

Ratings were way down last year when the Finals were held in October with no live audience watching the L.A. Lakers win the championship.

This year, back closer to a normal time and with a live audience providing atmosphere, viewership was up 41% compared to the first three games of last year. Still, the opening games were down 34% from 2019, the last time there was a “normal” series and Toronto beat Golden State.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

