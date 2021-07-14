Milwaukee Bucks legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says he will attend Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- One of the NBA's all-time greats and the man who helped deliver Milwaukee its only NBA Championship back in 1971, Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, says he'll be in Milwaukee for Game 4 of the NBA Finals Wednesday night.

Kareem broke the news on his Twitter page Wednesday morning, as part of "two big announcements" he had to make:

"I’m headed to Milwaukee for Game 4 tonite & can’t wait to see all the fans for the win!" Kareem said on Twitter. "If you’re lucky enough for me to hear u scream I’ll flip you a signed card. More of a wowzer… I’m so excited to be on the cover of #NBA2K22."

That's right - not only is The Tower From Power sitting courtside to cheer the deer for Game 4 of the NBA Finals - he's also going to be on the cover of game developer 2K's latest NBA franchise video game.

Surely this can only be a good sign for Milwaukee as it heads into a crucial Game 4. Only one team has ever come back from down 3-1 to win the NBA Finals (2016 Cleveland Cavaliers), and the Bucks will want to avoid those long odds headed into Game 5.

Game 4 tips off at 8 p.m. Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum.

