Street closures, parking restrictions in place during Bucks games

MILWAUKEE — There will be several street closures and parking restrictions that will begin about three hours before the start of each game during the NBA finals, the Milwaukee Police Department announced Tuesday.

This includes away games, MPD said in a statement. "The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) recommends that anyone that is planning on attending the NBA Finals, watch parties at the Deer District or heading to the Downtown area, be aware of the delays that may be caused by traffic congestion and street closures," according to police.

The following streets will be closed:

N. 6 th Street / W. Juneau Avenue – No eastbound traffic.

Street / W. Juneau Avenue – No eastbound traffic. N. 5 th Street / W. McKinley Avenue – Mid-block between Juneau and McKinley, no southbound traffic.

Street / W. McKinley Avenue – Mid-block between Juneau and McKinley, no southbound traffic. N. 4 th Street / W. McKinley Avenue – Mid-block between Juneau and McKinley, no southbound traffic.

Street / W. McKinley Avenue – Mid-block between Juneau and McKinley, no southbound traffic. N. 3 rd Street / W. Juneau Avenue – No westbound traffic after Moderne garage door.

Street / W. Juneau Avenue – No westbound traffic after Moderne garage door. N. 3 rd Street / W. Highland Avenue – No westbound traffic.

Street / W. Highland Avenue – No westbound traffic. N. 4th Street / W. State Street – No northbound traffic at Turner Hall.

No parking / tow away zones:

N. Old World Third Street, from W. State Street to W. McKinley Avenue.

N. 6th Street, from W. State Street. to W. McKinley Avenue.

N. Vel R. Phillips Street, from W. State Street to W. Highland Avenue.

