Live updates: Milwaukee Bucks take on Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of NBA Finals

PHOENIX -- The Milwaukee Bucks will need a big night Thursday in Game 2 in order to avoid falling behind 0-2 in the NBA Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from injury, and the Bucks played the Suns close for most of the first half, but in the end Phoenix pulled away for a 13-point victory in Game 1.

10:48 a.m. -- With Suns' stars rolling, Bucks must be better in NBA Finals

PHOENIX (AP) — At their best, the Phoenix Suns have three players who can take over a game.

There’s Chris Paul and Devin Booker, breaking down defenses from the backcourt. Deandre Ayton has been dominant on the backboards and almost automatic as a shooter. When all three are rolling the way they were in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, it’s easy to see why this could finally be the Suns’ championship chance.

The Bucks also have three stars, though Jrue Holiday didn't play like one in Game 1. He needs to be better in Game 2 on Thursday night.

10:21 a.m. -- Teams down 0-2 in Finals face long odds

Let's hope this isn't a statistic we have to worry about. But just in case, it's worth noting: Teams that fall behind 0-2 in the NBA Finals only go on to win the series about 11 percent of the time.

Across 35 NBA Finals with that scenario, the team that went up 2-0 won the championship 31 times, and only lost 4 times. The last time a team went up 2-0 and failed to finish the job was the 2015-2016 Golden State Warriors, who went up two games to none against LeBron James' Cavaliers before eventually losing the series 3-4.

But even if the Bucks lose tonight, remember this: Milwaukee lost the first two games of their series against the Nets, and still advanced. They dropped Game 1 against the Hawks at home, and finished them in six games. Maybe they can pull off that come-from-behind magic one more time.

9:54 a.m. -- Be aware of parking restrictions for Game 2

If you plan on heading downtown to enjoy Game 2 tonight, Traffic Reporter Adriana Mendez has the details on all the street closures and parking restrictions:

If you're heading to the Deer District tonight, here are the no parking/ tow-away zones.

N. Third Street, from W. State Street to W. McKinley Avenue.

N. 6th Street, from W. State Street. to W. McKinley Avenue.

N. Vel R. Phillips Street, from W. State Street to W. Highland Avenue. pic.twitter.com/rThY2MGJ7E — Adriana Mendez (@AdrianaMendez) July 8, 2021

