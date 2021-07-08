This song about Milwaukee Bucks folk hero Bobby Portis will get you hyped for the NBA Finals

Milwaukee Bucks fans have fallen in love with Bobby Portis throughout the NBA playoffs, and now there's finally a song that pays tribute to our city's new folk hero.

Bobby Portis (Remix) by Jeez Louise is all you'll need to get hyped for Thursday night's Game 2 - it's a loving tribute to the man who brings an explosion of energy whenever he's on the court.

"Bobby Buckets, that boy's sick/Cream City, you know it's Bucks in six," Jeez Louise raps in the first verse.

"Gassed up like a BP, I'm Bobby Portis," he sings in the chorus.

Give it a listen below. Heads up, there are some 18+ lyrics, if you're worried about that:

This isn't the first Wisconsin sports star that Jeez Louise has written about. In fact, the Bobby Portis song is a remix of the original "Bobby" track - Robert Tonyan, a tight end for the Green Bay Packers. You can listen to that one here.

