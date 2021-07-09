Watch
Coach's dad wants Bucks to press, Giannis likes the idea

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer argues with officials during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Phoenix. The Suns defeated the Bucks 118-105. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Mike Budenholzer
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jul 08, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — If Vince Budenholzer had his way, the Milwaukee Bucks would start guarding Chris Paul the minute he walked into the arena.

Mike Budenholzer grew up in Holbrook, Arizona, where his father was a state championship-winning high school coach. The Bucks coach said his father wants to see the NBA team use a high school strategy.

Budenholzer says: “He wants us to press every minute of every game." Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo says he thinks that sounds like good advice. Budenholzer says even though the Bucks don't press, he thinks it's important that teams compete and are aggressive.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

