Indoor watch party at Fiserv Forum for Game 2 of NBA Finals sells out

Fiserv Forum's indoor watch party for Game 2 of the NBA Finals has sold out, the Milwaukee Bucks announced Thursday afternoon.

The Bucks say 9,000 tickets for the watch party have been sold.

CHASING A CHAMPIONSHIP: MORE COVERAGE:



Fans had also sold out Tuesday's watch party for Game 1.

The Bucks organization announced on Monday that it planned to open Fiserv Forum for indoor watch parties for all away games during the NBA Finals run. The outdoor watch parties on the Fiserv Forum plaza and in the beer garden will continue, but fans are encouraged to RSVP for the most up-to-date information and guidance.

The Bucks take on the Phoenix Suns for Game 2 at 8 p.m. Game 3 on Sunday will be at the first game in Milwaukee.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip