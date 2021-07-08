Racine's Monument Square will transform into 'Deer District Racine' for remaining NBA Finals games

RACINE, Wis. -- Bucks fans who don't quite live close enough to make the drive to Fiserv Forum will soon have another option to gather and watch the game together.

Racine's Monument Square will become "Deer District Racine" for the remainder of the NBA Finals, Mayor Cory Mason announced Thursday.

Pub on Wisconsin will provide TVs to watch the game, Littleport Brewing Company will be selling drinks, and bags and other lawn games will be available for folks to play.

“We wanted to create a fun way for City residents to watch the NBA Finals together and celebrate the success of the Milwaukee Bucks. I reached out to the Bucks organization, and they thought calling our Monument Square – Deer District Racine was a great idea," Mayor Mason said. "Pub on Wisconsin was happy to bring out TVs as they did once during the playoffs, and Little Port Brewing Company was excited to partner with us to sell beverages. Many thanks to them and DRC for helping us organize additional seating."

Residents are encouraged to grab some takeout from their favorite downtown restaurant, and bring it to Deer District Racine. Free Wi-Fi is available as well, so if you want to bring your own device and stream the game you can.

“We are thrilled the City was able to work with multiple businesses and groups to quickly organize this fun, family-friendly event. Monument Square is the perfect location for Deer District Racine,” said Kelly Kruse, Executive Director of the Downtown Racine Corporation.

The remaining NBA Finals Schedule is as follows:

Game 2: Thursday, July 8 | Milwaukee at Phoenix, 8 CT, ABC

Game 3: Sunday, July 11 | Phoenix at Milwaukee, 7 CT, ABC

Game 4: Wednesday, July 14 | Phoenix at Milwaukee, 8 CT, ABC

Game 5: Saturday, July 17 | Milwaukee at Phoenix, 8 CT, ABC (if necessary)

Game 6: Tuesday, July 20 | Phoenix at Milwaukee, 8 CT, ABC (if necessary)

Game 7: Thursday, July 22 | Milwaukee at Phoenix, 8 CT, ABC (if necessary)

