Live updates: Milwaukee Bucks, down 0-2 against Phoenix Suns, look for life at home in Game 3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — For the second time this postseason, the Milwaukee Bucks have staggered home with a 2-0 deficit and a couple key players who can’t shoot straight.

Milwaukee fans waited 47 years to see the NBA Finals return to their city. They will end up watching Chris Paul, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns celebrate a championship at Fiserv Forum if the home team can’t turn things around quickly.

Game 3 is 7 p.m. Sunday at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks came back from 2-0 down to Brooklyn in the second round. Now they have to rally against the NBA's best road team.

2:31 p.m. -- Vintage Bucks gear abounds at SayWerd in Milwaukee

If you need a new jersey or just a new piece of merch to bring the Bucks luck, consider giving SayWerd on Oakland Ave. a try. Adriana Mendez went there today.

It’s @Bucks mania!! Saywerd located on Okland Ave has tons of vintage Bucks items. Owner Benny Tralongo is a HUGE Bucks fan and signed the lease to his dream shop 2 weeks before the safer at home order, last year. He said selling vintage Bucks items has helped his business. pic.twitter.com/x3CfqtHVTR — Adriana Mendez (@AdrianaMendez) July 11, 2021

1:57 p.m. -- Arrive early if you're headed to Fiserv Forum for Game 3

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. this evening for Game 3 at Fiserv Forum, and if you're planning on attending, arena staff advise that you arrive early. Here's what you need to know if you are lucky enough to have tickets for Game 3, from Fiserv's Facebook page:

12:58 p.m. -- Suns unsure of Craig's status for Game 3 due to knee injury

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams says reserve forward Torrey Craig’s status for Sunday’s Game 3 of the NBA Finals is uncertain.

Craig hurt his right knee during a collision with a driving Giannis Antetokounmpo in the third quarter of the Suns' 118-108 Game 2 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

Phoenix already is playing without reserve forward Dario Saric due to a torn right anterior cruciate ligament. Saric got hurt in the first quarter of Game 1.

Craig's injury isn't as severe. The Suns own a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.

12:03 p.m. -- Stephen A. Smith on his way to Milwaukee

One of the most-anticipated media guests for Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Milwaukee has to be ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, due to his recent "terrible city" comments about our city. He posted a photo of himself on his private jet on his way to Fiserv Forum:

