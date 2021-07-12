Watch
Celebrities flock to Fiserv Forum for Game 3 of NBA Finals to watch Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns

Milwaukee Bucks Twitter
Chance the Rapper at Game 5.
chance the rapper
Posted at 8:49 PM, Jul 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-11 22:02:42-04

The hottest spot for celebrities this Sunday night? It wasn't Los Angeles, New York, or anything like that. It was Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Once again, stars from sports, music, and more sat courtside to watch the Bucks take on the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Here's a roundup of who was there:

David Bakhtiari - Packers offensive tackle

Chance the Rapper - rapper

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir Davis - rapper and wellness entrepreneur

Former US Senator Herb Kohl

