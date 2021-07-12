Celebrities flock to Fiserv Forum for Game 3 of NBA Finals to watch Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns

The hottest spot for celebrities this Sunday night? It wasn't Los Angeles, New York, or anything like that. It was Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Once again, stars from sports, music, and more sat courtside to watch the Bucks take on the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Here's a roundup of who was there:

David Bakhtiari - Packers offensive tackle

.@DavidBakhtiari is BACK.... and he brought his DAD along. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UlByGHqSr5 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 12, 2021

Chance the Rapper - rapper

It's always great to have @chancetherapper in the building!! pic.twitter.com/V75D4aPfwz — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 12, 2021

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir Davis - rapper and wellness entrepreneur

Former US Senator Herb Kohl

You know it’s game day when former US Senator and ⁦⁦@Bucks⁩ owner Herb Kohl is in the house! He’s given so much to our city - let’s get a win for him and all Bucks fans tonight.#FeartheDeer pic.twitter.com/5mE4MNsfbK — Charles Benson (@CharlesBenson4) July 11, 2021

