Torrey Craig will get an NBA Finals ring regardless of who wins

Associated Press
Torrey Craig will be awarded a NBA Finals ring regardless of who wins.
Posted at 3:56 PM, Jul 05, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Regardless of who wins the NBA Finals, Torrey Craig is already an NBA champion. He will be awarded a ring no matter what.

Craig started the season with Milwaukee before being traded to Phoenix in March. Even though he doesn't play for the Bucks anymore, he is still eligible for a championship ring since he played for Milwaukee this season.

He played in 18 games for the Bucks this season and 32 for the Suns.

A similar situation happened in 2016 when Anderson Varajao was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Golden State Warriors. The two teams faced off in the finals and the Cavs won. He elected not to accept a championship ring.

Will Torrey Craig accept the ring if the Bucks win, though? That's up for him to decide.

