'I appreciate y'all': Chance the Rapper shows up to back-to-back Bucks home games

MILWAUKEE — Chance the Rapper is showing his love for the Milwaukee Bucks after attending back-to-back home games as the Bucks face off against the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

In a halftime interview with Bally Sports Wisconsin, Chance said the energy at Fiserv Forum was "crazy, yeah the fans are really out here and they are going crazy."

Chance said that while he is a fan of the Bucks' whole roster, his favorite players are P.J. Tucker and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Chance added that he and Giannis have known each other for a while. "But it's a great roster, yeah."

Chance continued, saying "I'm from Chicago but I got appreciation for y'all, for sure."

Asked how he is staying in shape as there is no celebrity allstar game this season, Chance said that he's "just trying to stay active, finally outside again, trying to ride bikes."

Chance the Rapper will be back in Milwaukee for Summerfest this September.

"It's going to be a great show, it's my first show in a long time. I love performing - I'm actually really excited," Chance said.

"So Milwaukee, anybody in the Midwest area, come on down for Summerfest 'cus it's always lit and I'm the headliner, you know."

.@ChanceTheRapper living his Best Life at the Bucks game. @ZoraStephenson catches up with Chance. pic.twitter.com/sadeiNLFOp — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 2, 2021

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip