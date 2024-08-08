Inside an $8.99 million Lake Geneva home, the 2nd most expensive listing in Wisconsin

LAKE GENEVA — Let's take a look at an $8.99 million Lake Geneva home that is currently the second most expensive listing in the state.

For a nearly $9 million home, this Lake Geneva property isn't overly opulent or audacious. It's a modern house with an understated luxury.

The home at N2301 Knollwood Dr. is 5,300 square feet. It has 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms, an attached two-car garage, and a detached garage with a car lift that can fit two smaller or slender sports car-esque vehicles. Plus, there is a pier with space for 2 boats.

James Groh The view from the deck of the primary room.

Arguably, the most impressive part of the house is its lake views and frontage. The home has 190 feet of flat Geneva Lake frontage. Between the home and the lake is plenty of space for families to gather, barbecue, throw parties, or host other events.

“So it’s priced - location, frontage, 190 feet of flat frontage. That’s your guideline, so if you want frontage, if you want it level, and if you want it on the north shore with views, morning, and night light this is the price," Janis Hartley, the listing realtor, said.

It’s not common to have this much frontage that’s so flat and accessible on Geneva Lake. That's what makes this home worth so much.

To make the most of the view, the home has tons of windows looking out onto the lake. And to really experience it, you can sit outside on the large wrap-around porch. It's screened, heated, has fans, and has lightning throughout. Different from other lake homes I have covered, many rooms are attached to a deck so people walk outside and experience the view.

James Groh A view of the dining area and kitchen looking into the living room and hallway.

The house fits that classic Nantucket-style home, and it’s not too big or too small. You can entertain guests and comfortably fit a family.

“So it’s a home for people who want to relax and live at the lake and entertain," Hartley said.



The current owners renovated and expanded the home in 2018 and 2019. The primary bedroom has beautiful lake views, a large bathroom, and a walk-in closet that was added during the expansion.

The majority of bedrooms are upstairs. The main floor has the dining area, kitchen, and living room. The basement features an exercise facility next to the family room.

James Groh The back of the Knollwood Drive home featuring the pier that leads to two boat slips.

"(This home isn't in the) high price range. It's actually the mid-high price range on Geneva Lake. For example, a property came on the market about two weeks ago, 7.25 million on the south shore. It needed a complete (and) total redo. I don't know if the buyer is going to be taking it down or not. This home is ready to move in," Hartley said.

There are a few regions of Wisconsin that tend to have the most expensive homes in the state: Lake Geneva, Lake Country, Lake Drive near Milwaukee, and Door County. You can see stories on those homes by clicking on these links - a $30 million Lake Geneva mansion, a $5.5 million Lake Country home with vintage style, and a Medieval-inspired Lake Drive house.

According to Zillow, there are only two homes listed at $7 million or more in Wisconsin as of the publishing of this story. There is one house in Door County listed at $10 million and one in Lake Geneva for $8.99 million.

If you're interested in learning more about this home you can reach out to Janis Hartley at her website.

