Medieval-inspired home for sale in Shorewood for $1.9 million

SHOREWOOD — A castle-esque home in Shorewood is about to hit the market on March 26 for $1,999,500.

The house is at 3615 N. Lake Dr. across the street from a path that leads directly to Lake Michigan. It's a high price tag, but the home comes with a lot of space. There are eight bedrooms, nine baths, and it has nearly 10,000 square feet of space.

Kaylee Staral

One of the coolest features of the house are the wooden doors all throughout the property that cement that castle feel. However, this isn't a cold, damp, and dark castle.

Kaylee Staral

"Nobody wants to live in a cold, drafty, outdated castle, so the caveat there being - this property (is) so nicely updated. The kitchens, the bathrooms, and the entertaining places - it feels like some place you want to live," Sophia Barry, the realtor for this property and head of the Sophia Barry Realty Group, said.

Kaylee Staral

The kitchen features an open space design with plenty of room to cook for your family or hve a catered party. The kitchen table isn't separated from the prep area, so those who love to cook won't feel left out of the party if they host one. Plus, where there is good, there is also good drink.

"What goes with a chef prepared meal of course - wine. So you have your own wine cellar slash wine room. I currently have just under 100 bottles in here."

Kaylee Staral

Plus, there is plenty of space for guests to stay. There is a long hall way on the second floor that essentially acts as a guest house. There is even a door that leads to the hallway that separates one section from another. That separating door is a common theme. To get to the master bedroom, you must walk through a door and down a hallway to get to the suite.

On the top floor is a play area for children. On the bottom floor is the wine cellar plus movie room.

Kaylee Staral

Unfortunately, not anyone can get a tour. You have to pre-qualify for this home to get inside. If you do think you’ll qualify, those interested can head to the Sophia Barry Realty Group website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip