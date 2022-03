$1.99 million castle-esque home for sale in Shorewood [PHOTOS]

This historic Shorewood home built for William Hackett in 1929 is hitting the market on 3/26 for $1,999,500. This home at 3615 N. Lake Dr. has 8 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, and is 8,800 square feet. It features a spacious backyard and has castle-esque features throughout the home.