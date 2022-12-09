Opulent palace called Greenwald Manor is for sale in Mukwonago for $4.9 million

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Now is your chance to live like royalty while staying in the Midwest. An opulent palace known as Greenwald Manor in Mukwonago, Wisconsin is for sale for $4.9 million.

It's an opulent palace that was modeled after the Palace of Versailles. Greenwald Gardens, as it is also referred to, was built in 1999 by a real estate developer for his daughter. It encompasses 106 acres, has 3 bedrooms, 7 baths, 5 fireplaces, a den/office space, an eagles nest, a grand foyer, and more than 20 statues on the grounds. There is a mix of life-size ancient greek statue replicas and angels. Plus, there's a vineyard.

There are nice homes when you drive west and land in Lake Country, but there isn't anything like this mansion.

"You know, it's not your typical lake home on Pewaukee Lake. It is a manor with a lot of beautiful grounds," Barb Boehler, the marketing and sales agent with Realty Executives Integrity, Tonya Thomsen Team, said.

James Groh Greenwald Manor is 106 acres, features more than 20 life-size statues, and has an elevator.

The home would be perfect for hosting events and weddings. There is a colonnade for receptions (a colonnade is a string of columns often connected that act as standalone pieces or are part of a wall). Or you can take the party inside the home with ample space to host events. There's a grand entryway with a tall curving staircase. It's the kind that you imagine royalty walking down as they greet their guests at the New Years ball.

"This is a wonderful hidden treasure in Wisconsin. There’s nothing else like it, and for it to be in Mukwonago is pretty special," Tonya Thomsen, a realtor with Realty Executives Integrity, Tonya Thomsen Team, said.

The house is on the market but not the traditional one. Given its incredibly unique nature, it's being sold on a luxury auction market. Bidding is open until Dec. 17. Thomsen said that there are a few bidders and at least one is local.

It’s a turn-key operation, so all the art, busts, and furniture could be yours if you so choose.

Actually, given how one-of-a-kind it is in the Midwest, Thomsen had a tough time getting the home appraised.

“Honestly, we could not find an appraiser who would come to this property and give us a value. None of the appraisers in our geographic area felt qualified to come up with a price.”

That isn’t surprising because you don’t often see homes with private vineyards, colonnades, eagles nests, or tons of statues.

It’s an extravagant home, but it might just attract the right buyer who has use of a roughly $27,000 stove and oven or could appreciate the nearly 14,000 crystals that make up the chandelier.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip