‘Malibu of the Midwest’: One of Wisconsin’s most expensive homes listed for $5.99 million in Fox Point

FOX POINT, Wis. — One of the most expensive homes in Wisconsin is on the market for $5,995,000. The luxury lakefront property is in Fox Point. The buyers of this home would be next-door neighbors with Marquette men's basketball coach Shaka Smart.

This is the highest-valued home profiled in the TMJ4 Cribs series. Previously profiled properties include a Mukwonago palace, the most expensive condo in Wisconsin, and a castle for sale in Watertown among many other homes featured.

The Fox Point home is 9,000 square feet, 6 bedrooms, and 7.5 baths. It also includes a commercial kitchen, commercial bar, chilled wine cellar, and a great room with 30-foot ceilings.

James Groh Shaka Smart owns the plot of land to the right of this home for sale. Smart bought the house, raised it, and is building a new home.

Shar Borg, the listing agent for the home, calls this area of Fox Point "the Malibu of the Midwest."

"Because it's only a mile and a half long of residential real estate on flat sandy beach in the metro Milwaukee area. There’s no place else like it. Period," Borg said.

James Groh The great room has 30-foot high ceilings.

This isn't a home on the bluffs or by a lake. You can walk out the back door, take a few steps, and you're on the sandy shores of Lake Michigan.

Inside the home is just as impressive as the outside views. When you enter the house, you walk into the beautiful foyer that leads into the great room. The great room has nearly floor-to-ceiling windows that offer expansive views of Lake Michigan.

James Groh The basement is a large entertainment hub with a bar, kitchen, lounge, wine cellar, and gym.

“So you’re going to see the lake from the sunroom, to the great room, to the kitchen, from the primary bedroom, from several other bedrooms. I mean there are very few rooms in this home from which you don’t see the lake," Borg said.

You can even see the lake in the basement, and it’s way more than just a basement. It's the most elegant man cave you have ever seen with a billiards room, darts area, bar, kitchen, lounge, wine cellar, cigar humidor, and windows looking out to the lake.

With all this space and the amenities, it’s the perfect home to entertain guests but at the same time raise a family.

James Groh The Fox Point home is two separate parcels of land. The plot on the left is used as a grassy play area.

"I mean, you know, there are a lot of bedrooms here. This current family - they raised their kids here. That’s why they're moving. They’re downsizing now because the kids have moved on," Borg said.

This home isn't for the casual buyer. This area of Fox Point hosts C-suite executives, high-profile doctors, and professional athletes.

"My buyer is somebody who really wants privacy and luxury and still proximity to the city. My buyer is someone who does do a lot of entertaining but also wants quiet when they need it," Borg said.

If the home sells for $5,995,000 asking price, it will be one of the most expensive homes ever sold in the Milwaukee area.

