Marquette head coach Shaka Smart's contract extended through 2029-30

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University announced Tuesday its head men's basketball coach Shaka Smart's contract has been extended through the conclusion of the 2029-30 campaign.

Smart led the Golden Eagles to its highest national ranking in nearly 50 years. According to Marquette, the team's success in 2022-23 was highlighted by the program's first BIG EAST Conference regular season and tournament titles.

“In a very short period of time, Shaka and his staff have done a tremendous job of establishing a winning culture, both on and off the court,” Vice President & Director of Athletics Bill Scholl said. “Shaka’s vision for the program is focused on extended, sustainable success. The individuals who interact with the team on a daily basis are able to observe frequent examples of growth and the excitement around the program is contagious.”

Marquette earned a No. 2 seed, the highest in program history, in the NCAA tournament. It also claimed an opening-round win over Vermont in Columbus, Ohio.

Marquette says due to the team's success, Smart claimed national coach of the year honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches, United States Basketball Writer’s Association and Associated Press. He also claimed unanimous BIG EAST Coach of the Year accolades.

"My family and I are incredibly thankful for the opportunity to be part of the Marquette community, where relationships, growth and victory truly matter,” Smart said. “I am grateful for Dr. Lovell and Bill Scholl’s continued belief in our program - and for the ways they support us on a daily basis. Most importantly, I feel extremely fortunate to be around our players and staff every day - we have a special group at Marquette.”

Smart signed a six-year contract when he was hired in 2021. The financial details of the extension will not be disclosed by the university.

