Inside the $3 million Milwaukee home, the most expensive condo on the market in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — The most expensive condo in all of Wisconsin is on the market for $3 million. It's located on the 30th floor of Kilbourn Tower in Milwaukee.

There are no condos listed on any other major realty website listed for more.

"Currently the price reflects just how special this unit is," Richard Ruvin, the listing agent and lead partner with Falk Ruvin Gallagher Real Estate, said. The firm represents some of the most expensive homes in the Milwaukee area.

The condo is 6,000+ square feet, 2 bedrooms, and 5 bathrooms. Ruvin said the future owner could chance a space to make it into a 3rd bedroom. There are two fireplaces and a sunrise and sunset terrace.

James Groh A view of downtown Milwaukee from the 30th floor at Kilbourn Tower.

There are two main showstopping elements of the condo that make this such a unique property. First are the views. You are 30 stories up which means there is practically nothing impeding your view. On three sides of the condo are floor-to-ceiling windows that show off downtown Milwaukee, Lake Michigan, the waterfront, and you can see Holy Hill.

“I bought this as a raw space and the views are the reason that I bought it," Peg Ann the owner said.

James Groh A view of the waterfront from the condo for sale.

While the views are stunning, the art inside is just as magnificent. The condo is an eclectic mix of paintings, prints, and sculptures. While all the art is very different, there is one main theme that connects them all.

"Color, because I did this a few years back before color was being shown," Ann said.

This is not a minimalistic and subdued home. The condo explodes with greens, pinks, blues, and every other color of the rainbow.

James Groh A home office inside the condo.

Sure, it’s a little crazy, but for Peg, it’s a good kind of crazy.

“I love that word. If somebody says this lady is crazy, they understand art. Because crazy is an emotion. The worst thing is when someone comes up here and doesn’t have a comment. It’s like how could you not?”

Peg said that a majority of the art and furnishings can stay for a negotiated price on top of what it's already listed for. She hopes the future owners use the space for fundraisers like she did.

James Groh The master bedroom inside the $3,000,000 condo.

“My wish would be somebody else that would serve the community because it’s made for that. It’s made for entertaining. I’ve had thousands of people up here.”

She is selling the house because she is ready to move on from it's she slows down in life.

"I'm 70 years old. and I don’t want my executives to have to go through selling five different properties that I have with all of (the art) because it eats up the funds that I’m leaving to just charities. Everything I'm donating to charities."

Despite the high price tag, the condo is getting attention.

"So, we don't have an offer in hand, but we have significant interest," Richard Ruvin said.

