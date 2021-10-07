134-year-old home on sale in Milwaukee for $1.395 million

MILWAUKEE — One of Milwaukee's oldest homes is on the market for $1.395 million. The house for sale is located at 2105 E. Lafayette Pl. and was built in 1887. That makes the Queen Anne style home 134 years.

This 134-year-old house features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and is 5,211 square feet. Plus, there are views of Lake Michigan. According to Zillow, it was last sold in 2015 for $900,000.

"It could be a couple. It could be a single person who has lots of family that comes to town. It could be somebody who spent a lot of time in the northern suburbs who wants to have a lifestyle closer to the city," Molly Gallagher said, referring to who would be a good fit for this property.

Gallagher is a partner with the Realtor company Falk Ruvin Gallagher, which has listed the property.

Some modern changes have been made to the master bathroom and the kitchen. However, many features from the original build are still present in the home. There are original fire places, light fixtures, doors and cabinets. There is even a pantry-style area that has been kept intact. It would originally have been the area that the house staff would have worked in to prepare meals.

"I believe there have been four owners of the property," Gallagher said.

For such an old property, it is quite unique to have so few owners.

This sale actually includes the adjacent land parcel too. It can be left untouched or used to create a garage, since residents and guests would have to park on a small driveway or the street.

For reference, there are a handful of homes built before this house, but just how many is unclear. The documentation isn't perfect, so some of the records might be lost. Widely considered the oldest home in Milwaukee County is the Benjamin Church house in Estabrook Park on the border of Shorewood and Milwaukee. It was built in 1843. It's currently open on the weekends for tours.

Another one of Milwaukee's oldest homes hit the market last year for $214,900 at 8447 W. Lisbon. The exact date it was built is unclear. According to the city tax assessment records, the house was built in 1836. According to the Realtor company, The Duerr Group Blue Bell Realty, it was constructed in 1846. Finally, the Wisconsin Historical Society claims it was made sometime around the 1850s. Regardless, it's old.

For those interested in getting a tour of the property or are considering buying the home, reach out to the listing agency, Falk Ruvin Gallagher Team.

