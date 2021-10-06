City of Milwaukee accepting Christmas tree nominations through Friday

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Department of Public Works is on the hunt for the city's 108th annual Christmas tree.

Eligible trees must be in the City of Milwaukee, be 30 to 40 feet tall and must be accessible for harvest with a crane, so there can't be any overhead wires that would obstruct the process.

Trees are judged based on size, shape, density and color.

Nominations are due by Friday; residents can nominate their trees by calling the City of Milwaukee at 414-286-2489

The chosen tree will be harvested, decorated and lit at the city's lighting ceremony in November. The tree donors will help Mayor Tom Barrett flip the switch.

