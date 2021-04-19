Inside a $2.45 million Milwaukee mansion

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mansion at 2743 N. Lake Dr. was listed at $2,450,000. However, that house could be off the market since an offer, of an undisclosed amount, was recently accepted.

As we continue looking at some of the most incredible real estate in Wisconsin, let's take a tour of a home that could be one of the highest real estate sales of 2021.

“It’s really one of the most iconic homes in the city of Milwaukee. It was built in 1896," Katie Falk, a partner with Falk, Ruvin, Gallagher Real Estate Team, said.

The house takes up nearly three city plots and has walls nearly surrounding the entire property, offering rare privacy in such a busy part of Milwaukee. Here are some more quick facts about the property:

11,000 square feet

5,000 + bottle wine cellar

123 speakers throughout the property

7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, 7 fireplaces

pool and hot tub

2 kitchens

1 elevator

According to Zillow, the home was sold for just (relatively speaking) $640,000 in 1997. In 2020, the house went on the market for $2,850,000 but was dropped to $2,450,000 in 2021.

“If you walk up to the home, you’ll see all these beautiful little gnomes, and they were all hand-carved," Falk said.

On the front entryway of the house, there are gnomes carved into the home, much like you would see gargoyles on historic homes. In fact, there are a handful of different statues across the 11,000 square foot property.

We can't forget to mention the billiards table that was built in 1894 either.

If the deal goes through, this Milwaukee mansion will have just its fifth owner since 1896.

