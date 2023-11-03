$4 million Mequon mansion for sale with indoor saltwater pool, indoor basketball court

MEQUON, Wis. — An indoor saltwater pool, an indoor basketball court, and 7.99 acres of space are the key features of a $4 million home that just hit the real estate market in Mequon.

The home is at 14250 N. Birchwood Ln., and is listed by Sophia Barry who has been part of multiple luxury listings in southeastern Wisconsin including a medieval-inspired home in Shorewood.

James Groh The Mequon home is 7.99 acres.

The Mequon mansion was built in 2003. The home itself is 10,206 square feet with 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, and 240 feet of Lake Michigan shoreline.

“I think this house given that it has that additional land for both function and privacy and the lakefrontage," Barry said. "So just the premier location and just total privacy in Mequon, I think it's totally worth it," Sophia Barry said.



Saltwater pools aren't as salty as one might think. It's not like taking ocean water and dumping it into a pool. Saltwater pools are about 1/10 the saltiness of the ocean. The main difference between that and a regular pool is how chlorine is added to the pool.

James Groh The saltwater pool inside the $4 million Mequon estate.

A saltwater pool has a salt-chlorine generator that converts sodium chloride into chlorine with an electric generator. It's completely safe and requires fewer chlorine tablets than a standard pool. The benefit is less of the chlorine smell and it's softer on the skin. Plus, there's less daily maintenance of checking chlorine levels.

However, there are a few downsides to saltwater pools. They require more specialized care from pool technicians meaning repair and maintenance can be more expensive. Also, saltwater pools can cause rust damage to ladders and brackets that you use to get in and out of a pool.

"It feels like you know you’re at a great luxurious health club," Barry said.

The pool water is set to 84 degrees and the pool room is 82 degrees.

The home is four stories. On the bottom floor is the indoor basketball court that's about the size of a standard court.

James Groh This indoor basketball court has a built-in HVAC system that constantly filters the air.

On the second floor is a lounge and game room with a pool table that can be included in the sale. There's also a bathroom and sitting room.

The third floor includes a bedroom, the kitchen, and a great room with floor-to-ceiling windows that has views of Lake Michigan. The third floor is where the indoor pool is. It's to the side of the main living area.

James Groh The home was built in 2003, so there should be relatively few 'old home' issues.

The fourth floor features three bedrooms and multiple bathrooms.

Outside the home is a large private driveway at the end of a cul-de-sac. It boasts 7.99 acres of space and a path that leads down to Lake Michigan.





Barry said the ideal buyer for a home like this is someone who values privacy and an active lifestyle.

"But you have a jogging path as well, asphalt jogging path, through your sort of the longer piece of the lot that, you know, do five laps on that, and it's a mile. Really so if you have a trainer coming in the house or anything like that you can swim, jog play, sports inside," she said.

According to Zillow, there are only about a dozen homes on the market in Wisconsin for $4 million or more.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip