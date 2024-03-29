$5.5 million Hartland home for sale combines lakeside luxury with 1970s vintage style

HARTLAND — There are only nine homes in the state of Wisconsin that are on the market for $5 million or more. Including a $5,500,000 home on the edge of Lake Country that may be bought just to tear the house down to build a new home.

The home is on Beaver Lake at W303N5985 Settlers Ln., Hartland. It is 6,500 square feet with 5 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms on almost 2 acres of space. It comes with an attached three-car garage and a detached eight-car garage.

What stands out most about this home is its lake access. There is a huge flat backyard and 324 feet of frontage. It comes with a boat garage for long-term storage and a boat house to easily go in and out of the lake.

“There aren't any available at this price point. And on this lake as well there are very many houses that have been torn down and would support that kind of money on this lake," Katy Sayers, the realtor for the property said.

Inside the house, there’s an undeniable 70s feel. It was built in 1971 and only had a few renovations since then. From the wallpaper to the bubbler to the house-wide intercom system and even the carpet in the bathroom the home is like a time portal to 50 years ago. Plus, a cabinet in the upstairs family room has a turntable built inside of it. The cabinet also includes an 8-track cassette tape player that connects to speakers throughout the house.

There are three bedrooms upstairs and two downstairs. The bottom floor doubles as an entertainment area with two spacious rooms. The entire downstairs has a Bavarian vibe with wood along the wall that mimics the look of a lodge.

This retro vibe of the home is charming, but it may not be for everyone. Whoever buys this home could be purchasing it for the nostalgia, or it could be for the land itself. That means they'll tear down the home to build a new house.

“A lot of people come here, and they look at the property as though once they start renovating it and start getting in deep they’ll just be better off tearing it down," Sayers said.

It's not out of the ordinary in this area to buy a home just to tear it down. That has been a common trend in recent years.



“They’ve put up a lot of huge houses, and there's been a lot of boat houses put up over the years," Sayers said.

Living on the lake is a luxury many will pay top dollar for. Homes sell fast here. That’s why only about a dozen listings for a million dollars or more exist in Lake Country, according to Zillow.

“It’s very hot. If you get a property on Beaver Lake, it will go quick, or Pine or North, you know. Just all these lakes," Sayers said.

This home is currently the most expensive listing in Lake Country and 7th in Wisconsin. At the moment, a $10 million Door County mansion is the highest-priced home in the state. The most expensive home listed for sale in Wisconsin since 2023 was a $30 million Lake Geneva estate called Aloha Lodge. It has since been taken off the market.

