RNC Day 3 live updates: Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Lara Trump speak in support of Donald Trump

The Republican National Convention's second day floor session had a lot of GOP star power. We saw former Presidential candidate Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis voicing their support of the Republican nominee for President, Donald Trump. There were a few names local voters might recognize — like US Senate Candidate for Wisconsin, Eric Hovde.

Some of the speakers — like Haley — have spoken out against Trump in the past. Karen Wyld, a delegate from South Carolina, said Tuesday that Republicans like J.D. Vance and Haley who once opposed him but now support Trump are “reading the room.”

There were activities for non-delegates too. Right in the heart of the RNC Complex, Convention Fest was a chance for local business owners to share their talents to a global audience. Check out the full story here.

TMJ4 News has been planning for months and over the next four days we will work to cover not only the delegates and their candidates for president and VP, but also seek out voices not often included in American political events.

7:00 a.m. — Some RNC vistors didn't have to travel very far at all.

The Republican National Convention has brought people from all over the country to Milwaukee, but not everyone had to travel very far.

TMJ4's Symone Woolridge met 84-year-old Bob Crowther while walking around the Plaza Tuesday. She spoke to him about his experience at the RNC so far and heard his description of the rally for former President Donald Trump last month in Racine.

Crowther says beside good food, Milwaukee has great people.

"Nice people, that I've seen. And the security is marvelous. I still say that incident is hard to imagine, what happened in Butler," said Crowther, in reference to the weekend assassination attempt against former President Trump.

Watch Symone's interview with him here:

Republican National Convention brings visitors from Illinois

6:45 a.m. — Mayor Cavalier Johnson delivers his daily remarks on the RNC:

Mayor Cavalier Johnson has given a daily press briefing on each morning of the RNC. On Wednesday morning, the main topic of conversation was the police shooting of a homeless man wielding a knife near 14th and Vliet in Milwaukee. The officers involved in the shooting were from Columbus, Ohio and were working the Convention.

Mayor Johnson emphasized that the situation was a tragic one and that the officers involved potentially saved another man's life, though he reiterated that he doesn't want to see any death.

Watch the full press conference here:

Mayor Cavalier Johnson delivers his daily remarks on the RNC

6:10 a.m. — Theme for day three of Republican National Convention is "Make America Strong Once Again."

TMJ4's Sydni Eure spoke to some delegates, who say they already feel a lot of strength within the Republican Party. They say former President Donald Trump and his family have displayeed great strength.

"We need somebody who's a fighter and... that incident that happened with him getting shot showed how tough he was while Biden is weak as they come," said Frank Gaba of Notre Dame, Indiana.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Frank Gaba is from Notre Dame, Indiana.

"American strength is American prosperity for all people for all races and all religions," added Kyle Stevenson, of Menomonee Falls.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Kyle Stevenson is a delegate from Menomonee Falls.

Watch: Voters react to day three theme of "Make America Strong Once Again."

RNC day three theme is "Make America Strong Again"

The theme for yesterday was "Make America Safe Again."

