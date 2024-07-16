MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Right in the heart of the RNC is Convention Fest, a chance for local business owners to share their talents to a global audience.

“The more we educate every single crowd around from either side, and the more they know about our culture, the better it’ll be in the long run,” said Victor Muñoz, Co-Owner, Muñewski’s Pork and Knife.

TMJ4 News Victor Muñoz / Co-Owner, Muñewski’s Pork and Knife.

Victor Muñoz and his wife Amy run Muñewski’s Pork and Knife, a catering business out of South Milwaukee that specializes in Puerto Rican and Polish food.

Muñoz says they are a relatively new business but knew this opportunity was too big to pass up.

VIDEO: Convention Fest gives local businesses boost with global audience

“We decided to try it out for ourselves and not work for anybody, but work for us. We’ve found it to be very hard but amazing at the same time,” said Muñoz.

Robert Brox owns Fit4YouMKE on the city’s north side.

Along with his wife Jolie, they partner with other local black-owned businesses to sell their lavender lemonade.

"Coming down to this convention is a plus for us. It's a plus to get our product, and our business and services are on display for the world to see,” said Brox.

TMJ4 News Robert Brox / Co-Owner, Fit4YouMKE.

“Right now, the ability for small businesses to really thrive has been tough economically, not just in Wisconsin, but really around the country. How do you navigate something like that?” asked TMJ4’s Elaine Rojas-Castillo.

“As a catering company, we can cater from 20 people 20 guests to 2000. So, we're hoping that this larger exposure will help us get those bigger clients that we're actually looking for,” said Muñoz.

Both Brox and Muñoz say they have been very busy these past two days and hope to continue to see increased business as the convention continues.

