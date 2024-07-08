Everything RNC: Here's what you need to know as the convention comes to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The 2024 Republican National Convention is just days away.

Between Monday, July 15, and Thursday, July 18, more than 40,000 people are expected to flock to Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.

Lots of preparation was required ahead of the convention and the changes have raised plenty of questions.

The City of Milwaukee posted a Frequently Asked Questions page to help locals navigate the convention.

TMJ4 has compiled some of the most helpful questions and answers here:

Transportation Restrictions:

United States Secret Service RNC 2024 Public Access Map

If you plan on heading downtown during the RNC, there are two security zones to be aware of.

The area marked in yellow on the public access security map is called the Vehicle Screening Zone. It is open to the public, but beginning Monday, July 15 at 2 A.M., anyone driving into the zone must go through a vehicle checkpoint marked on the map with a black dot.

Pedestrians and cyclists can enter the yellow Vehicle Screening Zone like normal with no screening required.

The area marked in red is the Pedestrian Restricted Perimeter. Starting Sunday, July 14, at 6 P.M., this area is restricted to the general public and can only be entered by people with convention credentials through set checkpoints.

Additional restrictions are in place between 5 A.M. and midnight on Sunday, July 14, for the RNC kickoff event at Henry Maier Festival Park.

United States Secret Service RNC Sunday Kickoff Event Security Perimeter

On Sunday, June 14, the area marked in yellow will be accessible, with screening required for cars. The area in red will be restricted to everyone who does not have convention credentials. There are also expanded maritime restrictions marked with red slashes.

Increased traffic is expected downtown, and parking near Fiserv Forum will be limited.

Interstate 794 Eastbound will be closed at the Jackson St. / Van Buren St. Exit, and North/Westbound will be closed at the Carferry Dr. Exit from 5 A.M. to midnight on Sunday, July 14.

Temporary road closures will begin as soon as July 11 near the security perimeter. A full list of road closures is available on the City of Milwaukee webpage.

Weapons and other items are prohibited within the RNC security footprint. A 28-point list of prohibited items is on the City of Milwaukee website.

Public Transportation:

Milwaukee County Transit System bus service will be impacted during the RNC.

Routes downtown and connecting routes will be impacted. Temporary bus stops will be marked outside the security perimeter, primarily at major intersections.

MCTS

Service will run during typical hours, but riders should anticipate some delays. More details will be posted on the Milwaukee County Transit System page closer to the convention.

The Milwaukee Streetcar will maintain its normal service schedule.

Living or working downtown:

Residents living in the Vehicle Screening Perimeter marked in yellow can enter the zone through an access point marked with black dots on the map.

The 550 Ultra Loft Condos and Trade Hotel are within the Pedestrian Restricted Perimeter. Residents must follow special entry point instructions available on the City of Milwaukee webpage.

Restaurant and Business Access:

Restaurants and businesses located within the Vehicle Screening Perimeter are still accessible through the vehicle screening checkpoints.

With so many people downtown, it is a good idea to call ahead to check if service hours are the same and if a reservation is required.

Establishments within the Pedestrian Restricted Perimeter are closed to the general public for business during the RNC.

If you work in the Vehicle Screening Perimeter, you will be able to access your workplace through a vehicle screening checkpoint marked with a black dot on the perimeter map.

Employees working within the Pedestrian Restricted Perimeter should contact their employers for details about accessing your workplace.

For updates about the RNC, information will be available on the City of Milwaukee website, Mayor Cavalier Johnson's social media @MayorMKE, MKE 2024 Host Committeesite, the Visit Milwaukee webpage and right here at TMJ4.

Click here for more information and the complete list of frequently asked questions.

