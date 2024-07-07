Don't get towed: Map shows parking restrictions for RNC

MILWAUKEE — Downtown Milwaukee is set to be pretty crowded during the RNC. Some are traveling to the city from out of town and some are commuting from just around the corner, but everyone needs to know where it is OK to park.

Look no further, because here are all the parking restrictions during the RNC. The restrictions are set in several stages. This is what the Milwaukee Department of Public Works shared with TMJ4.

Phase 1: Perimeter Staging

Starting July 5 and continuing to July 21. This section can be seen in purple on the map.

E. Knapp St. - N. Water St. to N. Market St.

E. Juneau St. - N. Water St. to N. Market St.

Phase 3: RNC Inner Perimeter

Starting July 8 and continuing to July 21. This section can be seen in blue on the map.

W. Winnebago St. N. 10th St. to roundabout

W. McKinley St. - N. 13th St. to N. Water St.

W. Juneau St. - N. 7th to N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

W. State St. - N. 8th St. to N. Water St.

W. Kilbourn Ave. - N. 6th St. to N. Water St.

W. Wells St. - N. 8th St. to N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

W. Wisconsin Ave. - N. 7th St. to N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

W. Michigan Ave. - N. 7th St. to N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

N. 7th St. W. Winnebago St. to W. Wisconsin St.

N. 6th St. - W. Vliet St. to W. Clybourn St.

N. 5th St. - W. McKinley St. to W. Juneau St.

N. 5th St. - W. Wisconsin Av. to W. Clybourn Ave.

N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. - W. Vliet St. to W. Juneau St.

N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. - W. Highland Ave. to W. Clybourn St.

N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. - W. Vliet St. to W. Wisconsin Ave.

N. James Lovell St. - W. Michigan St. to W. Clybourn St.

City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works Parking map for the 2024 Republican National Convention

Phase 4: RNC Outer Perimeter

Starting July 9 and continuing to July 21. This section is divided into two parts. The first part can be seen in red on the map.

W. Cherry St. - N. 6th St. to N. Water St. (south side)

W. Vliet St. - N. 7th St. to N. 5th St.

W. Juneau St. - N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. to N. Water St.

W. Juneau St. - N. 7th St. to N. 10th St.

W. Highland St. - N. 7th St. to N. 10th St.

W. Highland St. - N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. to River

W. State St. - N. 8th St. to N. 10th St.

W. Wells St. - N. MLK Dr. to N. Water St.

W. Wisconsin Ave. N. 7th St. to N. 10th St.

W. Wisconsin Ave. - N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. to N. Water St.

W. Michigan Ave. N. 7th St. to N. 10th St.

W. Michigan Ave. - N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. to N. Water St.

W. Clybourn Ave. - N. 7th St. to N. Water St

N. 9th St. - W. Highland Ave. to W. Wisconsin Ave.

N. 8th St. - W. State St. to W. Juneau St.

N. 6th St. - W. Vliet St. to W. Cherry St.

N. 5th St. - W. Clybourn Ave. to W. St. Paul St.

N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. - W. Vliet St. to W. Cherry St.

N. Plankington St. - W. Clybourn to W. Kilbourn St.

N. Water St. - E. Cherry St. to E. Clybourn St. (west side)

N. Water St. - E. Clybourn St. to E. St Paul Ave.

Starting July 13 and continuing to July 21. This section can be seen in magenta on the map.

12:01 a.m. Saturday 7/13/24 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday 7/21/24

W. Cherry St. - N. 6th St. east to the Milwaukee River (north side)

N. Water St. - E. Cherry St. to E. Clybourn St. (east side)

N. Broadway - E. Knapp St. to E. Juneau Ave. (west side)

E. Wells St. - N. Water St. to N. Broadway. (north side)

N. Market St. - E. Knapp St. to E. Juneau Ave. (west side)

E. Juneau Ave. - N. Market St. to N. Milwaukee St. (north side)

E. Highland Ave. - N. Water St. to N. Broadway (north side)

E. State St. - N. Water St. to N. Broadway (north side)

E. Mason St. - N. Water St. to N. Broadway (north side)

N. 10th St. - W. Juneau Ave. to W. State St.

N. 10th St. - W. Wells St. to W. Wisconsin Ave.

N. Milwaukee St. - E. Wisconsin Ave. to E. Michigan St.

E. Kilbourn Ave. - N. Water St. to N. Broadway

N. Broadway - E. State St. to E. Kilbourn Ave. (west side)

Phase 5: RNC Outer Perimeter

Starting July 15 and continuing to July 21. This section can be seen in yellow on the map.

12:01 a.m. Monday 7/15/24 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday 7/21/24

N. 6th St. - W. Clybourn Av. to W. Canal St

W. St. Paul St. - N. 6th St. to N. 12th St.

N. 6th St. - W. Cherry St. to W. Walnut St.

N. 10th St. - W. State St. to W. Wells St.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip