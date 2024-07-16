Deadly shooting by out-of-town officer at 14th and Vliet in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — One man has been killed by an out-of-town officer just blocks away from the RNC security perimeter on 14th and Vliet.

TMJ4 spoke to two people, who said they witnessed the shooting, which happened Tuesday afternoon, on July 16.

They told TMJ4 they saw a man walk across the street, and said police followed him across the street, and shot the man in the back.

According to the witnesses, the man lived at a nearby homeless encampment with them and was just trying to cross the street when police shot him.

They say they heard anywhere from six or seven shots fired, and that possibly multiple officers fired their weapons.

TMJ4 has not confirmed this information.

An autopsy for the man is scheduled for Wednesday, according to The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

Sources tell TMJ4 that two men were fighting with knives at the scene, and that the officer involved is from Columbus, Ohio.

14th and Vliet is near the secure zone of the Republican National Convention, but we have no reason to believe this incident is connected to events at the RNC.

The Fraternal Order of Police for the Columbus region shared a statement on Tuesday afternoon, saying that no officers were injured.

According to the statement, Columbus Police Officers, along with multiple officers from multiple jurisdictions nationwide are in Milwaukee to support Milwaukee Police with security for the RNC.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

