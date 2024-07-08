RNC bus impacts: MCTS provides list of detours for routes affected by security perimeter

MILWAUKEE — Bus riders should expect delays as the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) moves many routes around the Republican National Convention's security perimeter, the transit agency announced Monday.

While the greatest impacts will be around the downtown area, MCTS says riders should expect delays system-wide due to the convention.

"While we’re ready for this worldwide event, we ask everyone to allow more time in your travel plans and know that security measures could change service on short notice," MCTS President Denise Wandke said.

Detours could begin as soon as July 11, MCTS says. The only stops that will be served are those located outside the Vehicle Screening and Pedestrian Restricted Security Perimeter. Service should return to normal sometime on Friday, July 19.

“We’re ready and prepared. This is a great opportunity to show all that Milwaukee County has to offer and we are excited to give our awesome bus operators and public transit a chance to shine. But we want our riders to know that for safety reasons, it will take extra time to get to where you want to go," Wandke said.

Transit Plus, MCTS's paratransit service, will also see service disruptions. Anyone can request ADA visitor status by calling 414-343-1701 at least one day prior to arrival.

Fourteen public transit routes in downtown Milwaukee will be most impacted by the RNC. Affected routes include CONNECT 1, BlueLine, GreenLine, 12, 15, 18, 19, 30, 31, 33, 34, 57, 80 & 81. A majority of the impacted service will be rerouted to 12th, Walnut and Milwaukee Streets.



CONNECT 1 & 30 (Wisconsin Ave East-West Routes): Will detour off of Wisconsin Avenue between 12 th & Milwaukee.

Please use the following bus stops during this time:

Eastbound:

Wisconsin & North 16th BRT Station (stop #9640) Wisconsin & Jefferson/Jackson (stop #66) Westbound:

Wisconsin & Jefferson/Jackson (stop #4392) Wisconsin & North 16th BRT Station (stop #9641)



& Milwaukee. BlueLine: Will detour off of regular routing between Wells and 12 th and the eastern portion of the route.

Please use the following bus stops during this time:

Northbound:

Highland & 12th Street (stop #2992) Southbound:

12th Street & State (stop #888)



and the eastern portion of the route. GreenLine: Will detour off of 6 th /MLK between Pittsburgh and Water.

Please use the following bus stops during this time:

Northbound:

1st Street & Pittsburgh (stop #2602) Water & Pleasant (stop #1323) Southbound:

Water & Pleasant (stop #1421) 1st Street & Pittsburgh (stop #8557)



/MLK between Pittsburgh and Water. Route 12: Will detour off of regular routing between Wells and 12 th and the eastern portion of the route.

Please use the following bus stops during this time:

Northbound:

12th Street & Wells (stop #890) Southbound:

12th Street & Wells (stop #890)



and the eastern portion of the route. Route 15: Will detour off of Water between Pittsburgh and Juneau.

Please use the following bus stops during this time:

Northbound:

1st Street & Pittsburgh (stop #2602) Juneau & 501 East (stop #1614) Southbound:

Juneau & 500 East (stop #1645) 1st Street & Pittsburgh (stop #8557)



Route 18: Will detour off of Water between Pittsburgh and Ogden.

Please use the following bus stops during this time:

Eastbound:

South 1st & Pittsburgh (stop #2602) Broadway & Knapp (stop #1761) Westbound:

Broadway & Knapp (stop #1761) South 1st & Pittsburgh (stop #8557)



Route 19: Will detour off of MLK and 6th between Walnut/Pleasant and Pittsburgh.

Please use the following bus stops during this time:

Northbound:

6th Street & Bruce (stop #7218) MLK Drive & Reservoir (stop #1973) Southbound:

MLK Drive & Reservoir (stop #1873) 6th Street & Virginia (stop #7129)



Route 31: Will detour off of regular routing between Highland and 11 th and the eastern portion of the route.

Please use the following bus stops during this time:

Eastbound:

Highland & 12th Street (stop #2990) Westbound:

Highland & 12th Street (stop #2992)



and the eastern portion of the route. Route 33: Will detour off of regular routing between Juneau and Milwaukee and the eastern portion of the route.

Please use the following bus stops during this time:

Eastbound:

Vliet & 15th Street (stop #616) Prospect & State (stop #1705) Westbound:

Prospect & State (stop #1705) Vliet & 15th Street (stop #750)



Route 34: Will detour off of 6 th Street between Brown and Clybourn.

Please use the following bus stops during this time:

Eastbound:

8th Street & North Ave (stop #8420) Westbound:

7th St & North Ave (stop #8348)



Street between Brown and Clybourn. Route 57: Will detour off of regular routing between Walnut and MLK and the eastern portion of the route.

Please use the following bus stops during this time:

Eastbound:

Walnut & MLK Drive (stop #5644) Westbound:

Walnut-Pleasant & MLK Drive (stop #5525)



Route 80: Will detour off of 6 th /Halyard between Florida and North.

Please use the following bus stops during this time:

Northbound:

6th Street & Bruce (stop #7128) 7th St & North Ave (stop #8348) Southbound:

8th Street & North Ave (stop #8420) 6th Street & Virginia (stop #7129)



/Halyard between Florida and North. Route 81: Will detour off of 6 th between McKinley and Canal.

Please use the following bus stops during this time:

Northbound:

6th Street & National (stop #7217) Walnut & 14th Street (stop #5531) Southbound:

Walnut & 14th Street (stop #5637) 6th Street & National (stop #7131)

between McKinley and Canal.

