Ozaukee County color guards share the spotlight at RNC

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wisc. — On the opening night of the Republican National Convention, the Ozaukee County Sheriff's color guard had the privilege of presenting on the big stage.

“When you walked in there and the delegates were there and the spectators were there, you could feel the energy," remembered Sheriff Christy Knowles.

“It’s kind of like taking your kids to Disney, seeing that ‘woah' factor," said color guard Tim Nilsestuen, who's been on the team for about a decade. "Personally, that was my reaction."

He noted that his biggest stage previously was the Bucks stadium, but it's nowhere near comparable to the RNC.

“Unfortunately we do a lot of funerals for law enforcement officers," added Karsen Frame, a five-year color guard. "So it being a positive event was a nice change of pace.”

They weren't expecting the opportunity until last-minute — only two days notice, the team said, and got right to rehearsing.

Soon their nervous jitters turned to hyper-focus.

“You couldn’t wipe the smile off of my face, as a Sheriff and for the sheriff’s office and Ozaukee County. They represented us awesomely," Sheriff Knowles gushed.

"For me, it wasn’t just politics with this one. You’re honor guard on a national stage.”

The group presented during the pledge of allegiance and the national anthem, a moment that closed on a standing ovation and audience chants of "USA, USA, USA."

“Hearing people come up to us after and how great it was and that it gave them chills, I think that also kind of solidified that, ‘Woah, we just did that,’" Frame said.

Nilsestuen agrees.

“It was something I’ll never forget doing."

