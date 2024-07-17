Racine Scouts of America Troop leads the Presentation of Colors during RNC on Wednesday night

RACINE — A local Scouts of America Troop from Racine is taking the main stage Wednesday night at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Troop 222 will lead the presentation of colors. The young men are excited to see youth voices highlighted and showcased during the event, which is drawing national and international attention to the area.

"Totally excited for it. It's going to be a great time," said Sean Barsch. He serves as Senior Patrol Leader, helping to lead his fellow troops within the organization. "I love my country a lot. I love it enough to carry the American Flag tonight."

The troop tells TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins that they had just over a week to prepare for the big night. Kayden Barsch, Sean's older brother, says the pressure helps them prepare for their moment in the spotlight.

"Of course, we are a little bit nervous, we've done it in front of maybe 20 people and now the whole Fiserv Forum is going to be filled with people. A little bit nervous but that should make us just kind of stay on edge and stay concentrated. It should be a good time," said Kayden. "I think it's massive. I haven't done anything like this in my life."

The boys see this opportunity as a chance to highlight some of the wonderful young voices from Racine.

"Our guys - we're a great bunch. We have a lot of creative people, a lot of people with much enthusiasm, and people who love to learn and participate in opportunities like this where we can continue to grow," said Sean.

It's a patriotic moment that Troup 222 is ready to take on as they remain focused on being the voters of the future.

