ASKING YOU: What do you want to know about the RNC?

We've been asking you what you'd like us to look into ahead of next week's Republican National Convention here in Milwaukee.

Kris wrote in to ask TMJ4 specifically about the security procedures during the Sunday night event on the Henry Meijer Festival Grounds.

"I've heard a lot about the Hoan Bridge in the security zone," she said. "Does that mean the Hoan will be closed in all directions? If so, exactly what days?"

TMJ4's Tom Durian spoke with the City of Milwaukee's Department of Public Works and the United States Secret Service. He also used the RNC website to get the answer for Kris.

Starting at 5:00 a.m Sunday, the Hoan Bridge will be closed. I-794 eastbound at the Jackson/Van Buren exit — which is right before the Lakefront — and westbound I-794 at Carferry just south of Jones Island will be included in the closure.

That will all reopen at midnight Monday morning.

Other than the potential for a Secret Service protectee — for example, the former president — there are no other reported plans to close the Hoan or I-794.

Olga, who lives in Milwaukee's Third Ward, asked TMJ4 another great question.

"Can you help me understand what we are in for with the RNC?" she asked. "Will our area really be in the yellow security zone?"

Tom once again reached out to the Secret Service, but unfortunately ran into some confusion.

We know a handful of apartments and condos in the Third Ward will be in the yellow vehicle screening perimeter.

Tom asked the Secret Service if there will be specific vehicle screening points and leaders there said there would be.

But, they then followed up saying there wouldn't be specific screening points, citing that there were no residences in either the pedestrian restricted or vehicle screening zone — which is untrue.

Tom asked for clarification again, sending screenshots of both the security map and a regular map showing the discrepancy. The email went out late last night and TMJ4 has yet to hear back.

