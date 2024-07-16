RNC Day 2 live updates: Trump officially named Republican nominee, JD Vance as VP

Thousands of people crowded into downtown Milwaukee yesterday for the beginning of the 2024 Republican National Convention. It was a busy day — with former President Donald Trump officially securing the Republican nomination for President. Trump also named his Vice Presidential nominee, JD Vance.

There's been plenty of opposition to the Convention. Hundreds of protesters marched through the streets of Milwaukee chanting for 'justice.' Jill Stein, the Green Party's candidate for President, even joined the Poor People's Army in a protest. That group plans to march from King Park to Fiserv Forum "with or without a permit."

MORE COVERAGE:



TMJ4 News has been planning for months and over the next four days we will work to cover not only the delegates and their candidates for president and VP, but also seek out voices not often included in American political events.

Check back often throughout the day on this live blog for the latest updates from our many crews covering the RNC in downtown Milwaukee.

See all of TMJ4's Republican National Convention coverage here.

