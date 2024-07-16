Kenosha Pastor Jim Roemke of Messiah Lutheran Church delivered the benediction at the end of Day 1 of the RNC, but his spot-on Donald Trump impression is capturing more attention than his prayer.

TMJ4’s Jeffrey Zampanti caught up with Roemke on Tuesday and got him to do one of his impressions.

Watch: Pastor performs Trump impression for Jeffrey Zampanti:

blessed

“I guarantee you, you're gonna be so blessed, you're gonna be tired of being blessed. I guarantee you,” Roemke said, complete with Trump-like hand gestures.

Roemke gave that same impression in front of thousands of Republicans, and the former president himself, Monday night at Fiserv Forum.



The performance seemed to go over well, with uproarious laughter from the crowd, and smiles and clapping from Donald Trump.

Watch: Donald Trump seemingly approves of local pastor's impression at RNC Day 1:

'You're gonna be so blessed': Kenosha pastor goes viral for performing Donald Trump impression at RNC

According to the Messiah Lutheran Church's website, Roemke was born in Indiana and attended Concordia Seminary in St. Louis. He served his vicarage at St. John Lutheran in Hamilton, Texas, before serving at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Middleville, Michigan.

Roemke was installed as pastor of Messiah Lutheran in February of 2013. The website notes he is "blessed beyond measure" with two daughters, Carolena and Eva.

If Pastor Roemke ever tires of giving sermons, it seems he may have another career waiting in the entertainment business.

