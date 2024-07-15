Hundreds of protesters marching, chanting for justice on first day of RNC

Hundreds of protesters are gathering around Milwaukee on the first day of the RNC.

TMJ4's Gideon Verdin met up with many of them at Red Arrow Park.

Gideon says he's heard chants for "justice," and that opposing protest groups are getting very close to each other. As of right now, they seem to be getting along.

Watch: Protesters gather in Red Arrow Park in Milwaukee

Hundreds of protesters chanting for 'justice' on first day of RNC

He also got a chance to hear from the family of Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed from the waist down after being shot by Kenosha Police in 2020.

The protesters at Red Arrow Park say they are hopeful for a calm day.

"I hope that we're goiing to have a peaceful protest, a family friendly march right on Fiserv Forum," said Blake Jones with the Coalition to March on the RNC. "We will be within sight and sound and so hopefully those Republicans will hear us and... know that we won't stand for their racist, reactionary agenda."

Red Arrow park is not one of the designated protest zones for the RNC. Protesters are supposed to keep to Ziedler Union Square and Haymarket Square. The Coalition to March on the RNC filed a suit in hopes of changing the designated protest zones, but a federal judge ruled against the group.

Leaders with the Coaltion said at the time of the ruling that they would march within sight and hearing of Convention regardless of the judge's decision — a promise they're currently keeping.

