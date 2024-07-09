Judge rules against allowing protesters to march through RNC security zones

The battle over protesting during the Republican National Convention continues.

According to our reporting partners at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, A judge has ruled against protesters marching through security zones.

The Coalition to March on the RNC was hoping to be within sight and hearing of Fiserv Forum. You can see Fiserv from Haymarket Square, one of the designated protest locations, but there is no line of sight from the other demonstration zone at Zeidler Union Square. The two locations are about a 17 minute walk from each other.

The Coalition has argued that the restricted access was a violation of the group's First Amendment rights. But, this new ruling means protesters will not be able to cross into the "hard" security perimeter.

All parties involved in the lawsuit, including the United States Secret Service, have 48 hours to respond with how they'd like to move forward with litigation.

According to the Journal Sentinel, US District Judge Brett Ludwig says Coalition members have the right to march in protest of the RNC, but the First Amendment doesn't allow them to protest or parade in any way they choose.

Secret Service officials say the protest areas were put in place for the safety of those attending the convention. The Journal Sentinel reports that Judge Ludwig found the security plans responsible and a valid restriction of free speech.

City representatives echoed that sentiment, saying their goal is to maintain safety during the event.

The Coalition to March on the RNC plans to host a press conference Tuesday at noon. TMJ4 spoke to organizers in the coalition last week who told us they would march within sight and hearing of Fiserv no matter what.

