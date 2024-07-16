'What an experience': Local faith-based recovery program sings national anthem at RNC

MILWAUKEE — The "Great Lakes Adult and Teen Challenge” choir sang the national anthem Monday night at the Republican National Convention. The local traveling choir is a true sign of hope and perseverance.

"I was hopeless, I wanted to die,” Great Lakes Adult and Teen Challenge graduate and singer, Krystle Pierce said.

At one point, Pierce was in a dark place. But now she’s in the spotlight.

“Now I'm here and it's amazing. What an experience,” Pierce explained.

Singing the national anthem at the RNC was something she never knew was possible.

Local choir performs at the RNC

"I feel like it's giving me dreams I never thought I had. I was never able to dream and now they're just coming alive,” Pierce explained.

About three years ago, Pierce found help at the Great Lakes Adult and Teen Challenge addiction treatment center in Milwaukee.

"I was addicted to heroin and meth. My life was headed straight to the grave. And now I'm alive. I'm alive in Christ, I have purpose,” Pierce explained.

That sense of purpose is shared with the 42 other strong men and women on stage Monday.

"We just sang the national anthem in front of millions of people,” graduate of the program, Candace Chandler said.

The singers hope to spread awareness of addiction, their mission of finding purpose and their love for Jesus.

“We want America great again with Jesus in it,” Chandler said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, call 414-748-4357.

