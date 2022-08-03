Kenoshan of the Week: Social worker, life coach shares her wisdom with the community

KENOSHA, Wis. — TMJ4 News is featuring a segment in conjunction with our partners at Kenosha.com. Each Wednesday, we will profile their "Kenoshan of the Week."

This week, we introduce to you Rochelle Anderson-Moore. Her work in the Kenosha community isn't going unnoticed.

Anderson-Moore isn't afraid of tough conversations. She is a retired Kenosha County social worker and was also employed as a long-distance operator for AT&T. She is a 1974 Bradford High School graduate with a bachelor's degree in social work from the University of Toledo and a master's degree from Loyola University Chicago.

Anderson-Moore is the former education chair for the NAACP and has three life-coach certifications. Kenosha.com reports she has worked as a curriculum facilitator for Moore & Associates, Inc., providing therapy for adults in recovery. She also hosts a group called "Living Free" at the Kenosha County Detention Center, which helps women in the prison system with anger management and critical thinking.

She is also one of 13 authors of a soon-to-be-released book "Daddy Daughter Dynamic."

“I’m one of those people that I don’t talk about something that I haven’t experienced,” Anderson-Moore told Kenosha.com. “When we’re talking about what’s happening in the schools, I was like, ‘Well, let me go and sub.’ I liked it because I could choose what I wanted for that day.”

Read the full story at Kenosha.com.

