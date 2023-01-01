Kenosha native Jeffrey Zampanti joined TMJ4 News as the station’s first Kenosha-based multimedia journalist in July 2023, continuing his nearly three-decade career of covering the Kenosha community.

Zampanti arrives at TMJ4 following over 20 years as a sports writer and multimedia journalist at the Kenosha News and most recently as Director of Content at Kenosha.com.

The 1995 Marquette University graduate cherishes the opportunity to continue covering a community in which he’s established deep roots, meaningful relationships and countless connections.

Zampanti became one of the most versatile reporters at the Kenosha News in taking on nearly every beat in the newsroom with coverage ranging from sporting events to homicide trials to competitive eating contests.

The 1991 Tremper High School graduate served as editor-in-chief of the Tremper Tempest, was a publicity intern for the Milwaukee Bucks and covered the Marquette men’s basketball team as a beat reporter for the Marquette Tribune.

A Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Media Person of the Year, Zampanti covered five state baseball championships and was a frequent contributor to Baseball America and MLB.com. In his previous role, Zampanti directed Kenosha.com's talented team of editors and journalists and quickly built the start-up, digital media company into one of Kenosha’s primary media outlets.

In May 2023, Zampanti was appointed by Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman as the local media representative for the Kenosha County Emergency Planning Committee.

The lifelong Kenosha resident is passionate about many things, including his leading role as storyteller for the many outstanding people, places and events in the Kenosha community.

Zampanti is a proud father of two children (Ben, Grace) and a diehard Marquette basketball, Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks and Milwaukee Brewers fan. He enjoys staying active by playing tennis and relaxing on the golf course.