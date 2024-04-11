Kenosha's Brit Windel fired up about the city's new development project

KENOSHA, Wis. — Brit Windel isn’t from Kenosha, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t consider it home.

The Kenosha pastor was one of many who gathered for the unveiling of the Kenosha Harbor District development, a nine-block, mixed-use project that connects downtown Kenosha with the neighboring Harborside district.

“This place can thrive and be a place that people are coming from all over the country to see and experience beautiful lakefront, amazing food, amazing places to experience,” Windel said.

JEFFREY ZAMPANTI Kenosha's Brit Windel was one of many who gathered for the Kenosha Harbor District press conference.

The redevelopment includes a five-story apartment building and a 10-story tower planned where Kenosha’s LaMacchia Travel sat for decades.

The project calls for 1,000 new housing units.

“We get calls almost every day from people looking for a housing solution,” said Marisa Markowski, Director of Resources at the United Way of Kenosha County.

TMJ4 News Marisa Markowski

“We know that housing is a big community need. And this project will offer more places for people to live.”

Kenosha’s Sharon Rossow owns Copy Center in the Harborside district.

“People love coming down there,” Rossow said. “So the idea of living down here is very exciting for some people.”

TMJ4 News Sharon Rossow

Many people who’ve relocated to Kenosha are attracted to the downtown and beautiful lakefront.

And it's potential for development.

“It’s one of the reasons we were excited to move to the area,” Windel said.

The $450 million project is expected to begin this summer.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip