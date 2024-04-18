Kenosha Unified students showcasing their talents at Districtwide Art Show

KENOSHA, Wis. — A wide collection of art from elementary, middle, and high school students is on display at Kenosha Unified’s 52nd annual Districtwide Student Art Show.

The show continues through this weekend at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.

“We hear from many staff and parents how great the show is and how it’s wonderful to just walk through,” said Laura Covelli, who teaches art at Tremper High School.

TMJ4 News Laura Covelli, Tremper High School art teacher





“When you go through and walk through it’s very uplifting to see all of this artwork done by all of the students.”

Awards were presented for two-dimensional, three-dimensional, and digital design art for high school and middle school students.

Tremper senior Rae Raditz has three pieces of art on display.

“The walls are kind of like collages,” Raditz said. “And then when you get up close to those bigger pieces you see the smaller ones and you get to see the detail of all the art and how much effort and time they took to put into those pieces.”

TMJ4 News Rae Raditz, Tremper High School senior.





Carthage College student Max Olson recently stopped by to see the show.

“This is amazing work that middle schoolers are doing and high school students are doing,” Olsen said. “Imagine what they can accomplish in the future.”

The exhibit is free. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

