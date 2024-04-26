Kenosha's Hunter Peterson giving back to the community for his birthday

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha’s Hunter Peterson is getting good at giving on a day meant for receiving.

The Grewenow Elementary fifth grader is celebrating his 11th birthday next month by collecting as many new stuffed animals as possible.

The toys are given to first responders and distributed throughout the year to local youth who might feel alone at the scene of an emergency or are just having a bad day.

“I thought it would be a great idea to give people smiles on their faces when they’re in scary situations,” Peterson said.

Last year, Peterson collected 1,150 stuffed animals.

“I think it’s fabulous of what he’s doing for his birthday,” said Jessica Phillips, manager of RK News Hallmark. “I mean it really shows generosity and a concept of the world and giving back doing this as opposed to asking for birthday presents.”

Tyler Cochran of the Kenosha Police Department helped get the project rolling.

“Every kid loves a stuffed animal right?,” Cochran said.

“So even if we’re at an event or something where maybe somebody is afraid of the police or maybe they’re having a rough time and they don’t really have anything that’s when we leave they can grasp onto. That’s where these stuffed animals really play a huge role.”

Peterson is a school crossing guard. He hopes to follow in Cochran’s shoes and become a police officer.

“It doesn’t surprise me to learn what Hunter wants to do someday considering what he already does at the school and for the community,” said Jason Creel, Grewenow Elementary Principal.

RK News Hallmark is one of several local businesses with drop boxes. The toy drive continues through June 1.

Dropbox locations include:

Community State Bank, 8304 75th St.

Nothing Bundt Cakes, 9740 76th St.

Othala Tattoo, 7705 Sheridan Road

Paladin Protection Academy, 7528 Pershing Blvd.

RK News Hallmark, 5915 75th St

Starlite Club, 8936 24th Ave.

Sunnyside Club, 7517 22nd Ave.

Valeri Orthodontics, 9020 76th St.

For more information, visit Hunter Lee Hero’s on Facebook.

