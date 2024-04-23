Kenosha single mother set to become homeowner thanks to Habitat for Humanity

KENOSHA, Wis. — A home is a special place.

For people like Amanda Marin, she’s never truly had one of her own.

“We’ve always lived in an apartment,” Pleasant Prairie resident Amanda Marin said. “My kids are older, and we’ve never lived in a house.”

On Tuesday, Marin was introduced as this year’s recipient of the Habitat for Humanity community build in Kenosha.

She’s about to become a first-time homeowner.

“The last couple years you know with everything just so expensive,” Marin said. “It’s so hard. It’s a challenge every day.”

Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha Executive Director Angela Elliott selected Marin as this year’s recipient.

“Amanda is one of the many single moms we have who is looking for an opportunity to move to the next chapter of their life,” Elliott said. “They just need a little support to get there.”

Dozens of community members are volunteering to make Marin’s dream a reality.

“I truly enjoy giving back and helping people get into their homes,” said Cathy Savaglio, a local mortgage lender who is volunteering. “And this is just another layer of it.”

Ben Kossow of Riley Construction is guiding the project.

“Every building we build has a purpose and a meaning behind it,” Kossow said. “When we’re building hospitals, it’s saving lives. But we don’t necessarily know whose lives. It’s the community that you’re building it in. But in this case, you actually get to meet the person that is going to live in this house and it makes it that much more special.”

Marin is looking forward to finally hosting friends and family for holidays and other special occasions.

“The memories will be just everything,” Marin said.

Habitat for Humanity recipients are required to put in over 250 hours of volunteer work into these projects.

Marin hopes to be in her new home sometime later this year.

