Former Racine police officer charged in Costco bomb scare, bank robbery

KENOSHA, Wis. — A former Racine Police officer faces over 40 years in prison after he allegedly robbed a bank just minutes after phoning in a bomb threat at a Pleasant Prairie Costco.

Paul Garchek, 51, received a $250,000 cash bond on Tuesday in a Kenosha court room with charges related to the April 6 incident.

Costco evacuated its warehouse when a caller told store employees there were several explosives at the store.

Law enforcement from numerous agencies responded. It was at that time Chase Bank in Pleasant Prairie was robbed.

Police tracked Garchek from his cell phone, license plate and video surveillance. He was arrested at his Kenosha home Friday morning.

A Pleasant Prairie police officer identified the suspect. He said that he and Garchek worked 13 years together at the Racine Police Department and were members of the SWAT team.

“What is concerning is what’s alleged in this criminal complaint about how this was well-planned,” Kenosha circuit court commissioner Bill Michel said. “We have the bomb threat. You have the bank robbery. It’s very concerning.”

There was no one injured in the incident. Costco said it lost over $300,000 after being closed for nearly five hours that Saturday.

Garchek is due back in court on April 23.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip