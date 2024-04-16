Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans continues its fight for senior citizens

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha’s Craig Martin is one of many local senior citizens concerned about the future.

He knows exactly what would happen if the social security benefits he relies on disappeared.

“I would lose a good chunk of income and I’d have to figure out how I’m going to make that up and or change my lifestyle,” Martin said. “That’s really the only two options you have … or go back to work.”

Martin already has two part-time jobs. He teaches pickleball and driver’s education to supplement his social security.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there will be over 77 million senior citizens in 2034. It’s then the trust fund’s reserves are projected to be depleted, potentially resulting in reduced benefits.

Leslie Mcpeek, 72, of Kenosha teaches tennis for extra income.

“You never know how much is enough when you have money put aside,” Mcpeek said. “So it’s really scary every time I dip in, I think will I regret this?”

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans brought its statewide tour to Kenosha to look out for the nation’s fastest growing population.

“We’re here for basically three functions,” said Ross Winklbauer, president of Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans. “One, protecting social security, enhancing it. Medicare and to support labor groups and unions.”

Martin said protecting those benefits remains one of his biggest concerns for himself and future generations.

“I mean, I think anybody in their right mind would be concerned about it,” Martin said.

The Alliance has nine stops scheduled in the next month. The group is set to appear in Manitowoc at noon on Wednesday.

