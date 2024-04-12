Kenosha's Molly Gray-Moores holding residents responsible for clean community

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha community is invited to participate in an annual spring clean-up event near Reuther High School on Saturday morning.

Volunteers should meet on the west side of Reuther at 8 a.m.

“This event is to help our youth understand why it’s important to keep our city clean and take ownership of where they live,” Kenosha resident Molly Gray-Moores said.

A number of students are participating to gain community service hours.

Reuther senior Nevaeh Brown said she’s doing it to save the environment and to have fun.

“I get to hang out with my friends a little longer since it is my last year being with them,” Brown said. “I just want to be around them and clean up the environment.”

Reuther community liaison Jeman Howse helped organize the event. He’s even cooking burgers for everyone.

“My email has been blowing up since Monday with students trying to sign up to get some hours,” Howse said.

Kenosha resident Bernardo Perez has lived in the neighborhood for 35 years.

“I see a lot of garbage and I pick it up,” Perez said. My wife and I and my family. And I got good neighbors. We try and clean.”

As downtown Kenosha continues to expand, Gray-Moores said it’s important to keep it clean.

“For decades, this part of the city was left unattended,” Gray-Moores said. “So now that we’re getting new buildings, new stores on the lakefront, it’s just part of bringing back that glory to our city.”

