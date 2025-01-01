Benjamin Hanson

Benjamin is a junior at Marquette University studying journalism in the Diedrich College of Communications. At Marquette, he works as a sports reporter for the Marquette Wire (the university's student media organization) covering women's lacrosse, volleyball, women's soccer and men's basketball.

Prior to TMJ4, Benjamin interned with WCCO in Minneapolis and WISN in Milwaukee. He has a passion for sports and news reporting and plans on pursuing either field after graduation.

His online portfolio can be found here.